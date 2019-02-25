Centre Pompidou Acquires 12 Architectural Models by MAD Architects

Pingtan Art Museum

Dimensions: 150*150*12 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Photo: Shu He

The Centre Pompidou in Paris has acquired 12 architectural models that represent 10 of the most significant projects by MAD Architects. Each model uniquely exemplifies MAD’s architectural vision, and expresses the firm’s core values which look to envisioning a futuristic architecture that is akin to dream-like earthscapes – one that creates a conversation with nature, the earth, and the sky.

The Centre Pompidou’s permanent acquisition of these models signifies the first major cultural institution in Europe to procure such a collection of MAD’s work; and will be acknowledged in an exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in April 2019.

Chaoyang Park Plaza

Dimensions: 29*60*30 cm

Material(s): concrete, resin

The collection illustrates projects developed between 2005 to the present day, and delineates how the firm’s design ethos and approach towards architecture has evolved. They represent a diverse range of works – from a family home transformed into a contemporary kindergarten, to residential towers that have been conceived as urban forests, to cultural buildings and mixed-use complexes that introduce natural forms and spaces into the city – that ignite a discourse about the future of architecture. Collectively, the 12 models express how MAD endeavors to create a balance between humanity, the city, and the environment, with a particular sensibility towards the spiritual and emotional needs of inhabitants, and their connection to nature.

Clover House

Dimensions: 32*27*23 cm

Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood

Encompassing both built structures and those that are currently under construction, the selection of works includes: MAD’s first built international project, the “Absolute Towers” in Canada, also known locally as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”; the “Harbin Opera House” and “Chaoyang Park Plaza” in China; “Clover House” in Japan; the “Lucas Museum of Narrative Art” in the USA; and, “UNIC Residential” – MAD’s first project to be completed in Paris, France this year.

East 34th

Dimensions: 177*129*64 cm

Material(s): resin, wood

Harbin Opera House (section)

Dimensions: 128*90*63 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Photo: Shu He

Harbin Opera House

Dimensions: 68*81.5*22 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Photo: Shu He

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Los Angeles)

Dimensions: 241*90*21 cm

Material(s): paint, PVC, wood

Photo: CreatAR Images

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Chicago)

Dimensions: 120*80*40 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Photo: CreatAR Images

Absolute Towers

Dimensions: 111*56*125 cm

Material(s): foam, PLA, plastic, wood

Photo: Fang Zhenning

Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center

Dimensions: 230*108*58 cm

Material(s): acrylic, crystal, PVC, wood

Photo: CreatAR Images

UNIC Residential

Dimensions: 60*52.5*39 cm

Material(s): paint, resin, wood

Yabuli CEF Conference Center

Dimensions: 217*181*42 cm

Material(s): acrylic, PVC, wood

Photo: CreatAR Images

MAD Architects was founded by Chinese architect Ma Yansong in 2004 in Beijing, China. The firm has been commissioned by clients of various backgrounds for design in urban planning, urban complexes, cultural buildings, residential programs; and has projects in Canada, China, France, Italy, Japan, and the United States. In 2014, MAD was selected as principal designer for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, becoming the first China-based architecture firm to design an overseas cultural landmark. MAD Architects is currently led by Ma Yansong, Dang Qun and Yosuke Hayano. MAD has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, and Rome.